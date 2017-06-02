Sophie Turner Alludes To A Darker, More Sinister Sansa & We Can’t Wait

Sansa Stark means business. After six seasons of getting shuffled around from suitor to suitor and suffering horrible abuse, Sophie Turner says her character is ready for revenge. In an interview with Yahoo Movies Singapore, the 21-year-old let us know what to expect from Sansa in season 7, and now we're more excited than ever.
You may be surprised to hear that Turner compares Sansa to Cersei, of all people. However, when you think about it, the similarities are pretty astounding.
"They’re both so family-obsessed and family-oriented, and will do anything for the people they love,” she explained. "I can totally see her becoming a Cersei and kind of driven mad by it, by the threats against her family. At the end of the day, that’s why she does the things that she does, because she’s terrified of losing the people she loves. And so she’ll stop at nothing to protect them."
And Turner really means that. As in, things could get pretty dark.
"If that means becoming like a ruthless killer, leader, sadistic woman or evil lady, then so be it," she continued. "I don’t think it matters to her, and I can see Sansa swinging that way too."
All this anger comes from being neglected most of her life. Even Jon Snow, a member of her own family, has underestimated her.
"I think she’s just frustrated – she’s worked so hard, tirelessly to convince him [Jon Snow] that this is what the right battle plan was and he wouldn’t listen to her," she revealed to Yahoo about the season 6 finale. "She ended up having to save him and yet he gets hailed as King of the North and he doesn’t say a thing [about Sansa saving him]."
With the past six years behind her, Sansa is ready to move forward — she's just not sure in which direction.
"I think she just feels kind of under-appreciated, and she’s kind of wondering where her loyalties lie now," Turner warned in the interview.
This is going to be an intense season for sure.
