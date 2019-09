Sophie Turner's Tattoos Do The Talking In Her New Thriller, Josie

Like many Game of Thrones fans, we're still struggling with the fact that we won't be getting our Westeros fix until 2019 . (Seriously, how can anyone be expected to stay cool when the world doesn't yet know what will become of Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen ?) Though cruel as the timing may seem, there are some benefits that come with waiting, namely that we will have an opportunity to see our favourite GoT actors explore different roles.