You'll Need To Keep Up With The Kardashians For This Baby Reveal

By now, most of us have caught on to the Kardashian-Jenner clan's big baby news. Kim Kardashian is expecting her third child via surrogate, Kylie Jenner is allegedly pregnant with her first baby, and Khloé Kardashian is officially six months pregnant with her own child.
Given that this trio are notorious social media superstars, one might assume that Snapchat or Instagram would be the place to hear whatever news the famous family members wish to share — especially about their soon-to-be-born babies. However, Khloé just divulged she's saving one particular piece of info for those who prefer to keep up with the Kardashians on television — and it might just be a big clue about another star's absent announcement.
According to a new tweet from Koko, she will be sharing the sex of her baby on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, though exactly when it will happen is still up in the air.
"We will be revealing [the sex of the baby] on the show but not this week," teased Khloé in response to a fan asking when the information would be revealed.
The irony here is that so many fans have used the Kardashian-Jenner family's social media presence in order to uncover the sex of the newest members of the squad. While it should be said that biological sex has no bearing on what color a child prefers, many fans speculated that Kylie is having a girl thanks to her Snapchat revealing a new love of the color pink. In fact, social media sleuths even thought that Kylie might be having a sex reveal photoshoot. Alas, no photoshoot has emerged — so maybe this girl just really enjoys fuschia.
The Kardashian-Jenners certainly put plenty of content on social media platforms (Khloé recently used Instagram to announce that she is officially six months along in her pregnancy), but the family has also notoriously saved big moments for Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Kim revealed the sex of her first child, North West, during the season 8 premiere of the series. Kourtney Kardashian revealed she was pregnant with her third child in the season 9 opener. Clearly, it's not without precedent that Khloé would save the sex of her baby for the TV show, rather than, say, another Instagram post.
Ultimately, that may mean all of our social media sleuthing could have us coming up empty — especially when it comes to, say, Kylie revealing her pregnancy. After all, if we didn't get it in the Instagram pic of the Christmas card, well, we may just have to tune into E! for answers.
