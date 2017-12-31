15 Of The Year's Best-Selling Products (That You Can Still Buy Now)

You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for wait lists, and keep tabs on restocks.
Trying to keep up with the year's best trends can sometimes feel like you're doing a treadmill workout with no end in sight. But, have you ever tried keeping up with the best sellers? We have. Every Sunday, we've delivered the 411 on a product that's either sold out or about to sell out, because if there's anything that gets us to whip out our credit cards it's the sense of urgency that comes with a hard-to-get-your-hands-on piece.
In 2017, we saw everything from lightning-bolt leggings to checked blazers sell faster than Kylie Lip Kits. And while some must-haves — like this vegan leather carry-all, super-chic cardigan, or witty dad-hat — are, in fact, still out of stock, there are a few best-selling pieces you can still manage to get your hands on before the year's end. Whether they just got restocked or are only currently shoppable in a limited size run (you could be in luck!), the 15 goodies ahead are some of the most wanted of the year — and they're yours for the taking.