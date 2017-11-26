This Cardigan Has A 30,000-Person Wait List (Yes, Seriously)

You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for wait lists, and keep tabs on restocks.
A cardigan isn't something that's usually on the top of our wish list. But we just found one that is — and we're apparently not the only ones sold on it. The Barry Cardigan by French-girl-approved brand Sézane has racked up a wait list of 30,000 customers and counting — yes, you read that correctly — and with the impending restock, there are a few things you should know if you, too, are going to try and get your hands on this bad boy.
The Barry Cardigan is part of La Liste, Sézane's permanent collection of iconic Parisian pieces. It's classic, but also has that touch of sexy because it can be worn backwards and slides off the shoulder. A few influencers have loved it, like @SincerelyJules and @PrettyLittleFawn, but it's clearly become beloved quickly by the customers too. It first launched at end of September 2017 in black, grey, ecru, and nude. And, the brand also launched a couple of seasonal colors for Fall, like Saffron and Raspberry. It has sold out multiple times — the black and grey came back in stock last week but sold out again, while the white and nude are coming back on November 29, and then the black and grey on December 13. We know, we're exhausted trying to keep up with this must-have piece, too.
Quick tip that might help, though: Product will launch on the site on Wednesdays at 10am EST / 7am PST, so make sure you are logged onto the site then if you're ready to go for the plunge. And in the meantime, click on to scope it out along with some similar options.