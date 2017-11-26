This Cardigan Has A 30,000-Person Wait List (Yes, Seriously)

A cardigan isn't something that's usually on the top of our wish list. But we just found one that is — and we're apparently not the only ones sold on it. The Barry Cardigan by French-girl-approved brand Sézane has racked up a wait list of 30,000 customers and counting — yes, you read that correctly — and with the impending restock, there are a few things you should know if you, too, are going to try and get your hands on this bad boy.