This Cardigan Has A 30,000-Person Wait List (Yes, Seriously)

A cardigan isn't something that's usually on the top of our wish list. But we just found one that is — and we're apparently not the only ones sold on it. The Barry Cardigan by French-girl-approved brand Sézane has racked up a wait list of 30,000 customers and counting — yes, you read that correctly — and with the impending restock, there are a few things you should know if you, too, are going to try and get your hands on this bad boy.
The Barry Cardigan is part of La Liste, Sézane's permanent collection of iconic Parisian pieces. It's classic, but also has that touch of sexy because it can be worn backwards and slides off the shoulder. A few influencers have loved it, like @SincerelyJules and @PrettyLittleFawn, but it's clearly become beloved quickly by the customers too. It first launched at end of September 2017 in black, grey, ecru, and nude. And, the brand also launched a couple of seasonal colours for Autumn, like Saffron and Raspberry. It has sold out multiple times — the black and grey came back in stock last week but sold out again, while the white and nude are coming back on 29th November, and then the black and grey on 13th December. We know, we're exhausted trying to keep up with this must-have piece, too.