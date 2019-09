The Statement Caps That Are Selling Like Crazy

Intentionally Blank, an LA-based shoe brand that you might recognize due to the fact that it sells everywhere from Need Supply to Free People, also sells baseball caps — and it's news to us, too. "We started doing these hats like 3 months ago as kind of an inside joke for our friends, and now they are turning into kind of best sellers," founder Ty McBride tells Refiner29. "We [now] sell them every day. Stores reach out. Celebs are buying them. Of course, I know nothing about hats, but I think that they are funny," he continues, and we totally agree. Tegan and Sara were just spotted wearing one, and we're told Lena Dunham just snagged a different one.