The Statement Caps That Are Selling Like Crazy

The dad-hat trend hasn't gone anywhere — we know that for sure. But, one thing that did go away? The Obamas in the White House (We know, it's still an open wound for us, too). But, one hat is combining the best of both worlds, and the best part is that this best-selling item was a total accident.
Intentionally Blank, an LA-based shoe brand that you might recognize due to the fact that it sells everywhere from Need Supply to Free People, also sells baseball caps — and it's news to us, too. "We started doing these hats like 3 months ago as kind of an inside joke for our friends, and now they are turning into kind of best sellers," founder Ty McBride tells Refiner29. "We [now] sell them every day. Stores reach out. Celebs are buying them. Of course, I know nothing about hats, but I think that they are funny," he continues, and we totally agree. Tegan and Sara were just spotted wearing one, and we're told Lena Dunham just snagged a different one.
But, the one that we're looking to add to cart stat is actually one that's selling like crazy, and it reads "Michelle Obama." 'Nuf said. Click on to shop it while you still can, along with some similar hats equally as qualified for bad hair days.