The Vegan Leather Tote That's Selling Like Crazy

Von Holzhausen's The Shopper was the first item in von Holzhausen’s Technik vegan leather collection launched this April. And to no surprise, it sold out immediately. What we love about this bag is that it feels well thought-out: It's got a tote shape with a good amount of square footage on the bottom — definitely enough room for a laptop, a makeup case, a wallet, a water bottle, and beyond — but the straps are a bit longer than your usual tote, in order for it to fit comfortably up on your shoulder. It also features a drawstring detail that's appealing for both practical and aesthetic reasons, keeping all of your stuff protected and looking cute at the same time.