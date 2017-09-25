The Vegan Leather Tote That's Selling Like Crazy

You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for wait lists, and keep tabs on restocks.
The search for the perfect carryall can feel like a never-ending cycle: You pick up a tote, use it for a few months, then find one you think is better, and move on. No matter how much you love the bag you're using, one comes along that always seems to be better. But, we may have just found the end all and be all.
Von Holzhausen's The Shopper was the first item in von Holzhausen’s Technik vegan leather collection launched this April. And to no surprise, it sold out immediately. What we love about this bag is that it feels well thought-out: It's got a tote shape with a good amount of square footage on the bottom — definitely enough room for a laptop, a makeup case, a wallet, a water bottle, and beyond — but the straps are a bit longer than your usual tote, in order for it to fit comfortably up on your shoulder. It also features a drawstring detail that's appealing for both practical and aesthetic reasons, keeping all of your stuff protected and looking cute at the same time.
It comes in both black and white (though you know we lean towards the former), and the straps can also be adjusted to be worn as a crossbody. Really, what more could you want? As the brand says, it turns out the best leather bag isn't made of leather after all. Click on to get to know this best-seller for yourself, along with some similar options.