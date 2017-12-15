The Under-The-Radar Eye Gloss You Need This New Year's Eve

We already know the holidays can be stressful. You're reuniting with distant relatives (who always seem to have a vested interest in your love life), your savings account is dwindling, and flights are always delayed — with or without snow anywhere in sight. Then, once all that's over, comes the New Year's Ever struggle.
Sure, you could spend December 31 watching Netflix on the couch with Chinese takeout. (No judgement.) Or, you can embrace the holiday like you're Edie Sedgwick and it's your first night at The Factory. If you choose the latter option, that means you'll need a killer makeup look to go with your leotards and fur coats. And because your standard smoky eye just won't do it this year, that starts with Rituel de Fille's newest Eye Soot.
Advertisement
Rituel de Fille is known for its compact loose powders — and most of this year's raddest launches, like this black "anti" highlighter and this near-black lipstick — that glides onto skin like silk. Only this time, the glossy formula looks (and feels!) like a balm, while the iridescent finish and potted packaging makes it the chicest eyeshadow in the game.
The Celestial Sphere Eye Soot in the shade Pyxis is as interstellar as it sounds, and way more long-lasting than you'd think. Since the formula grips onto your skin like a balm, it doesn't crease or smudge as easily as a powder or a liquid gloss. But the best part is the unexpected pigment. Catch this iridescent shimmer in the right light, and the sheer sparkle transforms into a blue shade. It's multi-dimensional color — without all the unicorn bullshit.
Our only warning? This stuff will. Not. Come. Off. So, even though it'll keep you looking 100% all night even if you've been standing in a sweaty, crowded club, just make sure you don't skip the cleanser when you get home — or you'll be kicking off the New Year with a lot of leftover glitter.
Related Video:
Advertisement