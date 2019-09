Why The Holidays Can Be The Best Time To Go Through A Breakup

Everyone has a different relationship with their family, so this might not be true for your situation. But if you are recently single and feeling anxious about the looming holidays, perhaps the best thing you can do is just lean in and embrace the fact that you're going to be surrounded by people and tidings of good joy. There's never an "ideal time" to get dumped, but the point is that it's not the end of the world if it happens around the holidays. And hey, at least there are plenty of really sad Christmas songs to match your mood.