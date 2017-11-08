If you're in a relationship in November, it Is normal to fast-forward through what the rest of the holidays will be like. You might be thinking, Do I have to bring my partner to Christmas Eve dinner? And does this mean we have to hang out and kiss on New Year's Eve? Shoot, am I now roped into a Valentine's Day obligation? The answer is, probably yes. So, if you aren't sure if it's worth it to be together throughout all of that, it might make sense to consider a breakup now, Kerulis says. "When one person is not as into the relationship as the other, Thanksgiving seems like the ideal time to call it quits," she says.