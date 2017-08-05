The color of blood may conjure up images of gory slasher films or shaving your legs for the first time — which, let's be honest, aren't that different — but when it comes to makeup, the hue is one of the most flattering I've ever tried.
Let me explain. Last month I got Rituel de Fille's new Inner Glow Crème Pigment in Nymph — a multi-use, blood red cream designed specifically for eyes, lips, and cheeks. I, like many men and women before me, looked at the pan I thought: "Is this going to make me look like I have pink eye?" Of course, as a R29 beauty
guinea pig editor I went ahead and gave it a go anyway.
To my surprise I let out an audible "whoa!" when I looked in the mirror. A few smudges of the pigmented cream creates the softest burgundy eye. Think: Gigi Hadid's rust smoky eye, only way easier. I proceeded to blend the color onto my cheeks (a little goes a long way) and my lips for a monochromatic look that I instantly fell in love with.
That night on the way home from work two people stopped me to ask what I was wearing — once on the subway and another in the canned-food aisle at my local grocery store. Thanks to the product's hydrating, oil-infused formula, it feels like balm on the lips and cheeks. On the eyes though, I'd recommend layering a little eyelid primer to keep it from creasing.
What's more, this is the only all-over face product I've ever successfully used. (I find most hard to blend or unflattering.) Sure, blood-inspired makeup may sound like something out of 28 Days Later, but if this is the result then sign me up.
