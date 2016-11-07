Everyone In Hollywood Is Wearing This Vampy Makeup Look

We all know red is a staple shade for lips, but as of late, the hue has made its way onto the lids and cheeks of countless celebs — and we are digging the endless variations. The only downside: As with the gray-lipstick trend happening right now, pulling off a scarlet shadow can be tricky — make one wrong move, and you're looking more sickly than sexy.
That's what makes the shade's big sister — burgundy — so brilliant. Its cool, purplish undertone has major benefits: It can make the whites of your eyes look even whiter, and it flatters nearly every skin tone. And everyone from Zendaya to Gigi Hadid has stepped out sporting the unexpected color on their lids — so now, you're next.
But if you need a little inspiration before jumping on the trend, we got you. Just click through the slides ahead for six celebrities wearing burgundy eyeshadow looks in all the right ways; plus, the product recs for each, so you can re-create these at home.
That's what makes the shade's big sister — burgundy — so brilliant. Its cool, purplish undertone has major benefits: It can make the whites of your eyes look even whiter, and it flatters nearly every skin tone. And everyone from Zendaya to Gigi Hadid has stepped out sporting the unexpected color on their lids — so now, you're next.
But if you need a little inspiration before jumping on the trend, we got you. Just click through the slides ahead for six celebrities wearing burgundy eyeshadow looks in all the right ways; plus, the product recs for each, so you can re-create these at home.