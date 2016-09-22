Think gray hues are just for your favorite smoky-eye palette? No way. In fact, the most unexpected trend in lip color right now is just that: greige. You may have already noticed these mixes of gray and beige hitting store shelves now, and while the hue can seem intimidating, after a few swatches we're sold on the idea. This color is unabashedly bold, yet neutral — and totally dreamy.



“It’s on-trend with the heavy resurgence of '90s style,” says Lijha Stewart, director of artistry and education for Make Up For Ever. “We’re seeing the same taupes, grays, and browns of yesteryear on lips today — and they’re cooler than ever.”



The only problem here? It can be a pain in the ass to pull off. Swipe it on with a smoky eye and you’ll look garish. Or, apply the wrong shade and you’ll look ghostly. Basically, do anything other than wear it like a boss (ahead, more on how) and you could — gasp — end up looking a little of both.



Fret not, just click through to find your pewter perfection...

