Having taken on one of the most iconic roles in the superhero world, Gal Gadot tried her hand at some other well-known archetypes. Throughout the episode, Gadot portrayed a variety of popular, arguably stereotypical, roles in both fairy tales and popular culture. She shared an on-air kiss with Kate McKinnon during a sketch set on Wonder Woman's home island of Themyscira, as they looked at how the world of the empowering superhero was a fantasy — in more ways than one. She played the role of daytime talk show host who solved a problem for her guest in an unorthodox way. She also takes on the role of a Cinderella-like princess pretending to love the more realistic dressmaking skills of her animal friends. Not to mention her role as a woman who unknowingly goes on a Bumble date with OJ Simpson