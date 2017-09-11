Gal Gadot kicks ass and takes names both onscreen and off, and she recently shared some hilarious Wonder Woman bloopers that show she loved making the movie just as much as we loved watching it.
This weekend Gadot posted a blooper reel to Instagram accompanied by the caption, "Okay, first, you can see why Chris's nickname for me was giggle Gadot? And how Patty and I could communicate with no words. Instead just weird sounds & head movements.. I LOVE to laugh and I ABSOLUTELY enjoyed filming every second of the movie about the Amazonian princess."
But wait, it gets better: This reel is a sneak peek of just a few bloopers that will be featured as DVD extras. So if you weren't already stoked for the 9/19 DVD release, get excited to see even more bloopers starring "Giggles Gadot."
This isn't the first time Gadot has blessed us with Wonder Woman outtakes. Earlier this month she posted a video that shows "just a taste of the fun we had while filming."
"Basically my job was falling in love with the beautiful Gal and try to make her giggle," Chris Pine recently told Entertainment Weekly. (It's safe to say that he succeeded.)
The cast and crew's amazing chemistry translated to the screen and it's part of what made Wonder Woman such a joy to watch. The bloopers serve as further proof that, despite what James Cameron seems to think, Wonder Woman is about a multifaceted superhero who does more than simply throw punches.
"Strong women are great. [Cameron's] praise of my film Monster, and our portrayal of a strong yet damaged woman was so appreciated. But if women have to always be hard, tough and troubled to be strong, and we aren't free to be multidimensional or celebrate an icon of women everywhere because she is attractive and loving, then we haven't come very far have we," director Patty Jenkins said in response to his criticism. "I believe women can and should be EVERYTHING just like male lead characters should be. There is no right and wrong kind of powerful woman. And the massive female audience who made the film a hit it is, can surely choose and judge their own icons of progress."
