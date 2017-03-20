Saturday Night Live is home to some of the best writers and comedians in the business. But there's another group of unsung heroes that really brings the show to life: the hair and makeup department. Imagine Alec Baldwin's impression of Donald Trump, for example, without the signature wig and orange cake makeup — or Kate McKinnon's uncanny parody of Hillary Clinton, sans her impeccably coiffed bob. And we're still not even sure Melissa McCarthy played Sean Spicer as much as she transformed into him.