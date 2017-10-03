Story from Entertainment News

Jason Aldean Says He's Afraid To Raise His Kids In America After Witnessing The Las Vegas Shooting

Meghan De Maria
Photo: Mark Sagliocco/FilmMagic.
After the mass shooting in Las Vegas on Sunday night, countless celebrities weighed in to express condolences for the victims and their families, as well as to express their feelings about gun control. Fifty-nine people died as a result of the mass shooting. Jason Aldean, who was performing at the Route 91 Harvest Festival where the shooting took place, weighed in with an Instagram post after the attack. But now that more time has passed, the country singer is expanding on his views about the tragedy.
In a new Instagram post, Aldean wrote that the world "is becoming the kind of place i am afraid to raise my children in." He called for unity in America, encouraging people to "stop the hate."
Advertisement
"Over the last 24 hrs I have gone through lots of emotions. Scared, Anger, Heartache, Compassion and many others. I truely dont understand why a person would want to take the life of another. Something has changed in this country and in this world lately that is scary to see. This world is becoming the kind of place i am afraid to raise my children in," Aldean wrote on Instagram. "At the end of the day we arent Democrats or Republicans, Whites or Blacks, Men or Women. We are all humans and we are all Americans and its time to start acting like it and stand together as ONE! That is the only way we will ever get this Country to be better than it has ever been, but we have a long way to go and we have to start now. My heart aches for the Victims and their families of this Senseless act. I am so sorry for the hurt and pain everyone is feeling right now and there are no words i can say to to take that pain away. Just know u all are in my heart and my prayers as we all go through this together. Time to come together and stop the hate!"

Over the last 24 hrs I have gone through lots of emotions. Scared, Anger, Heartache, Compassion and many others. I truely dont understand why a person would want to take the life of another. Something has changed in this country and in this world lately that is scary to see. This world is becoming the kind of place i am afraid to raise my children in. At the end of the day we arent Democrats or Republicans, Whites or Blacks, Men or Women. We are all humans and we are all Americans and its time to start acting like it and stand together as ONE! That is the only way we will ever get this Country to be better than it has ever been, but we have a long way to go and we have to start now. My heart aches for the Victims and their families of this Senseless act. I am so sorry for the hurt and pain everyone is feeling right now and there are no words i can say to to take that pain away. Just know u all are in my heart and my prayers as we all go through this together. Time to come together and stop the hate! #stopthehate #prayforlasvegas

A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on

The language of Aldean's post doesn't mention gun control or get into political details, as he may not have wanted to alienate any of his fans. Still, it's nice to see him taking the time to give a thoughtful response about the tragedy. And to acknowledge that words aren't enough to ease the pain of what happened.
Advertisement
Read These Stories Next:
"Our Collective Hearts Are Breaking": Responses To Las Vegas Shooting Pour In
How To Cope With Grief In The Wake Of A Global Tragedy
Gigi Hadid Had An Extremely Emotional Response To The Shooting In Las Vegas
Advertisement

More from News

R29 Original Series