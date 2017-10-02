What You Need To Know About Jason Aldean & The Route 91 Harvest Festival

At least 50 people were killed in a deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas on Sunday night. The shooter reportedly opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest Festival from a nearby casino, wounding at least 200 people, including two off-duty police officers. The suspect, Stephen Paddock, has died, the Associated Press reported.
The gunshots erupted while country singer Jason Aldean performed at the music festival. Videos going around social media depict Aldean fleeing the stage. The singer later posted about the event on Instagram, calling it "beyond horrific."
"Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still don't know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that me and my crew are safe," Aldean wrote in an Instagram post. "My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night."
If you're not familiar with the Route 91 Harvest Festival, it's a weekend-long event, similar to other music festivals, but focused exclusively on country music. Aldean was headlining the main stage on the last night of the concert. The country singer has released seven albums, with an eighth record on the way. He's also won numerous CMA, ACM, CMT, Billboard, and American Country Awards. Aldean has also received multiple Grammy nominations. Even if you're not a fan, you'll probably recognize his hits like "She's Country" and "Dirt Road Anthem."
Other performers during the 2017 festival included Sam Hunt, Eric Church, Lauren Alaina, and plenty of other country artists. After news broke about the mass shooting, a number of the festival's other performers, past performers and other celebs spoke out on social media to express support for the victims and their families, and to let fans know that they were safe.
