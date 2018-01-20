Update, January 20, 2018: Tom Petty's family revealed in a Facebook post that he died of an accidental drug overdose. Following medical problems including a fractured hip that was further injured by touring, emphysema, and knee problems, Petty was on a cocktail of pain relief opioids, including Fentanyl patches. The coroner reportedly referred to it as "an unfortunate accident."
"As a family we recognize this report may spark a further discussion on the opioid crisis and we feel that it is a healthy and necessary discussion and we hope in some way this report can save lives. Many people who overdose begin with a legitimate injury or simply do not understand the potency and deadly nature of these medications," the family wrote in their statement.
Update, October 3, 2017 at 12:20am: According to Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers manager Tony Dimitriades, Petty died on October 2 at a hospital in Santa Monica, California.
Update, October 2, 2017 at 4:50pm: TMZ is reporting that the singer is still alive. The site is disputing reports that the LAPD has confirmed his death as "inaccurate". A representative for the LAPD told Refinery29, "Unfortunately, [the news] was inadvertently given out...we have no investigative role, so we unfortunately have no information." Refinery29 has reached out to Petty's representative for clarification.
Update 10/2/2017 4:04pm: CBS News reported that the Los Angeles Police Department confirms that Tom Petty has died.
Singer and songwriter Tom Petty is reportedly on life support, according to the Hollywood Reporter. He was placed on life support after being transported to the hospital in critical condition. He reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest, or a heart attack. Sources tell TMZ that first responders were able to find a pulse. He is listed as in critical condition.
Petty was born in 1950 and is the lead singer and creator of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. His first band, Mudcrutch, reunited in 2007 and released their last record Mudcrutch 2 in 2016.The "Free Fallin'" singer also had a successful solo career throughout the 1990s. He was also inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2002. Petty's music has sold an astonishing 80 million records.
Petty's hits include "Refugee," "Don'tDo Me Like That," and "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around," which is a duet with Stevie Nicks.
He had just returned home to Malibu after completing his 40th anniversary tour this past weekend. Most ominously, he told Rolling Stone that he expected it might be his last tour prior to embarking on the multi-month concert stretch. "I'm thinking it may be the last trip around the country. It's very likely we'll keep playing, but will we take on 50 shows in one tour? I don't think so. I'd be lying if I didn't say I was thinking this might be the last big one," adding that he wanted to spend time with his granddaughter.
This is a developing story.
