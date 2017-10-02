In case you haven't watched it yet, Ryan Gosling's Saturday Night Live episode was epic. The season 43 premiere of the NBC series took aim at the Property Brothers, and Alec Baldwin's Emmy-winning impersonation of President Donald Trump was back, too. (The Property Brothers spoof, "The Fliplets," is even funnier when you consider the fact that Drew and Jonathan Scott actually do have another brother, J.D. Scott.)
But if you were focused on the sketches (or you just watched the clips online instead of viewing the entire episode), you might have missed a sweet moment during the episode's end credits. As the cast gathered on stage in signature SNL style, Ryan Gosling shouted out his partner, Eva Mendes, as well as their two daughters, Esmeralda and Amada. And yes, that was his dog, George, on the T-shirt he wore during the end credits, too. We're not tearing up or anything...
As BuzzFeed points out, the notoriously private couple also held hands at the Saturday Night Live after-party. And the season premiere after-party was quite a star-studded affair, too. Beyoncé and Jay-Z were there, along with Alicia Keys and Swizz Beats, according to Us Weekly. Scarlett Johansson was rumored to be at the after-party, too; she's reportedly dating Weekend Update's Colin Jost. And SNL cast member Leslie Jones snagged selfies with both Beyoncé and Jay-Z at the after-party, looking just as starstruck as we'd be in that situation.
I take the worst pics ever!! Thank God Beyoncé is just fucking beautiful!! Thanks for pic Queen B!! I was so nervous!! pic.twitter.com/7MM8kPIaEt— Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) October 1, 2017
Clearly, Ryan Gosling is an SNL hosting pro. And it looks like the cast had just as much fun off screen as they did while filming the episode. Will Gosling join the show's Five-Timers Club? Only time will tell, but he'd definitely fit right in with the rest of the legendary SNL hosts.
