Kourtney Kardashian Is Giving Low-Key Looks In Paris

Last Tuesday, Paris Fashion Week kicked off. And while Kim Kardashian West probably will not be in attendance for the festivities, that hasn’t stopped her big sister Kourtney from joining in on the fun. Kourtney doesn’t seem to be sweating the news that Scott Disick, the father of her three children, is rumored to be gallivanting around with Sofia Richie. Instead Robert Kardashian’s eldest child is back in the City of Lights, almost a year to the date of her sister’s frightening robbery — and she’s having a grand old time.
She and her model boyfriend Younes Bendjima are in Paris going to art museums, football games, and even visiting the French version of Disneyland. And while Kourt looks good, it’s definitely more low-key than the outfits she wore during her last jaunt to the city. This trip, she’s wearing chic and functional separates (we’ve yet to see anything fur or sequined) and we’re just trying to keep up.
Clearly Kardashian isn’t opposed to hopping on a plane to take her fashion show on the road (why would she with airport outfits like hers?) but we wonder if her brother-in-law Kanye West’s rumored Yeezy Season Six show is on her (stylish) agenda and what she’ll wear. In the meantime, click ahead to see what she’s worn so far.