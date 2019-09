Kourtney Kardashian Is Giving Low-Key Looks In Paris

Last Tuesday, Paris Fashion Week kicked off. And while Kim Kardashian West probably will not be in attendance for the festivities, that hasn’t stopped her big sister Kourtney from joining in on the fun. Kourtney doesn’t seem to be sweating the news that Scott Disick, the father of her three children, is rumored to be gallivanting around with Sofia Richie . Instead Robert Kardashian’s eldest child is back in the City of Lights, almost a year to the date of her sister’s frightening robbery — and she’s having a grand old time.