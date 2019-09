Since the beginning of August, we’ve known both Corinne and DeMario would have an "honest" conversation with host-producer Chris Harrison during a studio edition of Bachelor in Paradise. DeMario’s sit-down was tear-stained and soul-baring, following weeks of strong, vocal, and clear support from his cast members . Corinne’s came this week. As is BIP tradition with this entire incident, Corinne’s half of the equation in “Week 3 Part 2” still felt lacking, or downright problematic. The reality star was forced to reveal an unsettling amount of medical information , along with other extremely private details.