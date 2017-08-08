When Bachelor in Paradise premieres on August 14, many viewers will sit down with one major question occupying their minds: What happened with Corinne and DeMario? Rather than attempt to distance itself from this controversy, the show will be addressing it head-on through interviews with both cast members, Entertainment Weekly reports.
The show's production briefly stopped earlier this summer due to accusations of sexual misconduct among the cast members. One anonymous source told The Los Angeles Times that the incident between Corinne and DeMario took place in the pool after they both had been drinking. Warner Bros. conducted an investigation to determine whether any misconduct took place, and they found no evidence that it had.
Advertisement
Corinne and DeMario didn't return to the show after production stopped. But they will both have interviews with host Chris Harrison that will air during the show's second and third weeks. "We did not want to wait until the end of the season when we normally have the reunion show," executive producer Martin Hilton told Entertainment Weekly. "Instead, we are putting something smack in the middle that addresses this. They each have their say. They were quite emotional in terms of how they felt, DeMario in particular. It was really heartbreaking to see what he had to say."
He explained that in order to respect the contestants' privacy, they wouldn't air the footage under debate. "I think it was unfair equally to both DeMario and Corinne in terms of the way they were portrayed [in media reports]," Hilton added.
Advertisement