When Bachelor In Paradise halted production to investigate claims of sexual misconduct, Corinne Olympios was suddenly a subject of intense scrutiny. It was such a tumultuous time that Olympios' family moved to Los Angeles to be with her, Olympios' mother Peri Olympios told Us Weekly.
Peri told the outlet that she's been there to comfort her daughter and as a resource when times get tough. "I've been here — It'll be 12 weeks next week. So three months. It's good," she said.
News broke that Bachelor In Paradise had put the cameras down on June 11, but production stopped on the evening of June 4 — it has been almost three months since the actual incident occurred.
According to Peri, Olympios' sister and father came to Los Angeles as well. "There are times you need your parents and you need your family. And her sister was there and her dad was there and that makes all the difference to get through this," she explained.
All of the media attention surrounding Olympios has made the past three months difficult for the Miami native, but Peri insists that her daughter has been "strong" through it all.
"She's a strong woman, like I am. She got through a lot," Peri said.
Tonight, ABC will air Olympios' sit-down interview with Chris Harrison, part of a two-part interview with Olympios and the other contestant involved, DeMario Jackson. Last week, in his section of the interview, Jackson said that the scandal made him suicidal.
"I remember just talking to my mom, like, 'My life's over. Like, I don't even want to live anymore.' And she, like, lost it," Jackson told Harrison. He added that he is "here for" Olympios if she ever wanted to discuss the events.
Olympios has officially relocated to Los Angeles and is reportedly working on a scripted series with a producer friend of hers.
