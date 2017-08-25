Corinne Olympios is allegedly developing a scripted series with a producer friend of hers, as well as a reality show, following her stints on The Bachelor and Bachelor In Paradise. Reportedly, Olympios will appear in both projects. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Miami native discussed her future. Since Bachelor In Paradise screeched to a halt in June following allegations of sexual misconduct, Olympios has been laying low. This is one of her first interviews following the scandal.
"I do have a [reality] show in the works, and I’m also working on a scripted show with one of my favorite producers," she told THR at an industry event at NeueHouse in Los Angeles. Olympios shared an Instagram photo from the event Thursday night with the caption "I'm baaaaack."
Olympios didn't discuss the projects further; THR notes that she might discuss them in her sit-down interview with Chris Harrison that will air Tuesday, August 29.
This isn't the first we've heard of a Corinne-branded reality show, though. Olympios has been chasing the "reality star" label arguably since she declared she owned a "platinum vagine" on The Bachelor. When Olympios departed The Bachelor in February of this year, she claimed she hopeful for her own eventual show.
"I just feel like I need my own show," she told Glamour following her elimination. "Sorry, just putting it out there." At the time, she invoked Donald Trump's "Make America Great Again" catchphrase, adding, "America wants Corinne because I made America Corinne again."
That, of course, was before Bachelor In Paradise halted production due to allegations surrounding a sexual encounter between Olympios and fellow contestant DeMario Jackson. Olympios told THR that the scandal was a "setback" but she's still the same Corinne.
"There was a setback, but everything just comes from me and how I'm feeling, and I always try to come out being the best that I can be — the best Corinne that I can be. I really just follow my heart and not let anything else get in the way," she said.
Apparently, that means getting her own reality television show, a la The Apprentice.
