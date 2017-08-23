It wasn’t her voyeuristic handling of the hair attached to my body that seared this experience into my memory — that kind of cluelessness is more laughable than anything else. It was her unwillingness to offer an apology, or even sit in the discomfort of the moment for just a second to acknowledge how I might have felt that angered me the most. Her response to having her actions called out was to simply remove herself from the situation and leave me with the weight of it. I think about her all the time, desperately wishing I could go back to that moment and demand some accountability from her. Although the stakes were much higher for Jackson, I read this same desperation in his voice in a. “I want to know from that producer just straight up, why?,” he told the outlet.