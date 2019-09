Viewers who tuned in to the Bachelor in Paradise premiere finally saw what happened between DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios on that fateful day in the pool. Well, to be specific, we saw an edited version of how they ended up in the pool, and what happened in the first few minutes. The short answer from what we saw was: nothing. They giggled with each other and cuddled a little bit. It’s true that we may never know exactly what happened between the two of them to prompt a producer to file a complaint of misconduct . I’m okay with that. I don't think airing footage of a sexual encounter between individuals so that millions of viewers can decide for themselves if there was foul play is the most productive course of action. But based on a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter , it seems like Jackson was fully prepared for it to come down to that. And he had a pretty good idea of how to do it.