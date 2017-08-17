Knowing this, Jackson made sure to build an ally with at least one of the other three Black people there. And unlike his fellow contestants who were trying to sweet talk themselves into a rose, he didn’t have to say a single word. “Luckily that producer followed me over [to the pool with Corinne] because I gave him the look,” Jackson recalled of the lone Black producer. “He followed me over with cameras.” I imagine that this look is the same one I gave a passenger in my car when I was pulled over so that she could silently start filming. It’s the same look someone might give me if they’re trying to argue for a refund it that store. It’s a silent plea for solidarity, a wordless asking of “will you help me if I need it?” Most Black people in this country are familiar with this look.