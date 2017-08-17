The timeline of the Bachelor In Paradise scandal is still fuzzy, despite the fact that we witnessed some of the footage of the actual event Monday night. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, DeMario Jackson, the contestant accused of sexual assault, gave a version of the events that transpired. Jackson has already given a rundown of his sexual encounter with fellow contestant Corinne Olympios to E!. Over the course of this highly-public — and very complex — scandal, we've begun to piece together the actual events of the night of June 4 and the morning of June 5. Here's a rundown of what happened, based on what Jackson has said to the press.
Jackson arrives in Paradise, and contestant Alexis Waters pulls him aside.
Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Jackson recounts, "In the first episode, the minute I walked up and everyone was scolding me, Alexis grabbed my hand and said, 'Let's get a drink.' Alexis and I had this little flirtation thing going. Early off the bat, she said, 'You're dope, I'm dope, let's just give each other our roses.' I said, 'Great.'"
Jackson meets Corinne Olympios at the Bachelor In Paradise bar.
"Then Corinne came up and her and I had our day and we went to the pool."
The pool is where the incident occurred — where Olympios and Jackson engaged in sexual activity. In a sit-down interview with E!, Jackson said he and the Miami native "started having a few drinks."
Olympios and Jackson move to the pool.
In the same interview with E!, Jackson outlined what exactly happened in the pool.
"From that bar scene it got a little bit hot and heavy. She jumped in my arms, we started making out at the bar," he explained. "Things got wild because it was more of like her being like the aggressor, which was like sexy because you have like a very attractive girl who's like telling you like what she wants, it's like a very like, 'Wow, okay. This is hot. I like it.'"
He added, "We were already naked at that point. We had been naked like the second we got into the pool. That night was probably the wildest night of my entire life."
To THR, Jackson said the encounter was "100% consensual."
Before he went to the pool, Jackson says he motioned for a producer — the show's only Black producer — to follow him.
"There were four Black people on that entire island, three castmates and one producer," he told THR. "Luckily that producer followed me over [to the pool with Corinne] because I gave him the look. He followed me over with cameras." (This producer is likely Eddie Young, one of four listed cast producers for the show. Young did not immediately reply to Refinery29's request for comment.)
Alex Woytkiw, a fellow contestant, witnesses the pool encounter and narrates for the cameras.
Speaking to THR, Jackson noted that Woytkiw, who was nearby, started explaining the situation for the cameras. Some of this footage made it to air.
" I love how [castmate] Alex [Woytkiw] was giving the play-by-play with what was going on with me and Corinne when we were in the pool, because it showed all the production, all the people and the castmates watching," Jackson said.
In the footage ABC aired Monday night, Woytkiw noted, "This is 30 minutes into Paradise and it is already going down." He then gestured at Jackson and Olympios, who were at this point in the pool.
He continued, "Just to let the viewers at home know, Corinne has not changed out of her clothing. She is fully dressed... it is approximately 4:30 in the afternoon right now and Corinne and DeMario are already attached at the hip."
This appeared to be the moment when the two undressed — cameras cut away from Jackson and DeMario, and Woytkiw said, "I don't really ever stand around and watch people do this with each other, but when in Paradise, you commentate."
Jackson leaves Olympios to spend time with Alexis Waters.
Speaking to THR, "Later that night, Corinne was spending time with Vinny [Ventiera] and I was hanging with Alexis [Waters]. It was just a natural transition, because it's Paradise and that's what people do."
This is why, later in the episode, Olympios is shown agreeing to give her rose to Ventiera.
The next day, Jackson and Olympios chat over breakfast. Alexis Waters is also present.
"The next morning when Alexis and I were eating breakfast, Corinne came up somewhat awkwardly and it was dope that they put that in there because it showed the aftermath and how we were all eating breakfast."
Olympios and Jackson are pulled aside by producers.
"They told me a 'third-party person filed a complaint about you and Corinne's sexual activity in the pool.' I'm thinking, 'What the fuck?' I asked if they talked to Corinne and they said she said everything is cool. I asked, 'If she said everything is cool, and I said everything is cool, then why are we having this conversation?' They said it was protocol. I asked if the producer saw the tape and he said he did, and when I asked what the tape showed he said the tape was fine."
The producer who filed the complaint leaves.
"She left that next day. Up and left. The wildest shit. When all this happened, when I got sent home, I was in the back of the car destroyed — because we went for it that night — and I realized who it was because that producer, and one other producer, were missing that next day."
It's unclear if Jackson fully remembers the encounter. He first told THR, "I still feel like I'm missing 25% of the story, even though I'm in the story. I'm still sitting here saying, 'Wait a minute, what happened?'"
Later, when the THR interviewer pointed out that Corinne Olympios claims she doesn't remember what happened that night, Jackson said, "I recall everything. I remember what I wore to school the first day of third grade."
The remaining ambiguities are in the hands of the producers — specifically, the producer who filed the complaint. (Jackson said she is Olympios' "best friend.") It seems the crew knows more about the encounter then the cast does, and the crew hasn't been speaking to the press.
