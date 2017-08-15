Bachelor In Paradise Is Back, But Fans Want More Details About Corinne & DeMario

After production was halted on Bachelor in Paradise in June amidst allegations of serious misconduct, it seemed highly unlikely that the show would return at all. But after an investigation cleared DeMario Jackson of any wrongdoing, the show has gone on and the season 4 premiere aired this evening.
Unsurprisingly, fans were clamoring for more information on what happened between Corinne Olympios and Jackson. But, although both cast members were featured in the premiere, it looks like we'll have to wait until tomorrow until the incident is addressed.
When the premiere kicked off, the scandal was placed front and center in the form of audio footage from this summer's news coverage. "This was the season of Paradise that looked like it might not happen," host Chris Harrison said, adding "Yes, there was trouble in Paradise."
Olympios and Jackson made their typical entrances and nothing appeared to be out of the ordinary. The drinks flowed, contestants flirted, and other contestants criticized one another's intentions for being on the show. In short, it was all par for the course.
Contestants commented that the pair was flirting which, of course wouldn't be a big deal if we didn't know about the controversy that would ensue. On the second day, footage was shown of Olympios and Jackson eating breakfast side-by-side. ABC and Harrison have previously made clear that footage of the incident in question will never be made public and they held true to their word.
It was only in the final moments of the episode that it became clear there was trouble in paradise. Before the traditional rose ceremony, producers approached Olympios and Jackson separately and asked to speak with each of them in private.
"I'm thinking something happened with DeMario on the first night," one female contestant said.
"Production is coming to a halt. It's the last thing I would have ever pictured we were going to hear," contestant Alex Woytkiw said as the episode came to a close.
The next episode airs tomorrow night, but Twitter is not here for the fact that ABC is leaving viewers hanging.
The main mystery in every season of Bachelor in Paradise tends to be "who will end up together and will their romance last?" But it's clear that, in season 4, viewers are far more invested in what happened between Olympios and Jackson.
