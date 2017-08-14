Bachelor In Paradise contestant Amanda Stanton thinks that the reality show has made the best out of the difficult situation that almost resulted in the season being shut down entirely.
Season 4 of the Bachelor spin-off got off to a complicated start when allegations of misconduct were put forth by one of the show's producers over a sexual encounter between DeMarion Jackson and Corinne Olympios. Following the allegations, Warner Bros. conducted an investigation into the matter that ultimately found no wrongdoing on the part of the show. (Olympios, whose legal team conducted their own investigation and drew the same conclusion, said in a statement: "I felt victimized by the fact that others were judging me through conflicting and unsubstantiated reports, while I myself had no recollection of the events that transpired.")
While Olympios and Jackson will not return to Mexico to finish filming season 4, contestant Stanton, who does appear on the upcoming season, told E! News that the difficult situation was handled well by the show, and that the reality program gave contestants time to discuss the issue:
"Everyone knows the situation with the pause in filming and I think that they handled it really well and the way they show it — I think they turned something kinda crazy into a good situation," Stanton, who will be making her second round on BiP this season and is reportedly dating fellow contestant Robbie Hayes, revealed to E! News. "We talk about it. And then after the break, it's just normal Paradise stuff. Back to the normal thing and it's pretty wild this season."
Olympios and Jackson both declined invitations to return to Bachelor In Paradise as full-time cast members. However, both agreed to appear on a special where it's very possible they will be tasked with explaining the ramifications of the scandal.
Given the complicated nature of what transpired this season, it's good to hear that the series will not be glossing over the issue — though that was thrown out the window when ABC released a promo for BiP that hinted at the production drama. Here's hoping that Stanton is right, and that the show gives this particular situation the thoughtfulness it deserves — even if it the series retains the same "wildness" of previous seasons.
