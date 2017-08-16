For a while this summer, it looked as though (Bachelor In) Paradise was lost, as the unsettling first trailer for the reality show teased. The sunny ABC series wasn't almost "ruined," as the promo says, because of a storm or some other natural disaster. No, BIP season 4 was nearly called off because of sexual misconduct allegations surrounding cast members DeMario Jackson and Corrine Olympios. That is very serious.
While an investigation eventually found no wrongdoing had occurred, the cloud of the scandal hung over this week's premiere, which was split up into two parts. The first revealed everything that happened before production was shut down over the accusations, and Tuesday night's "Part 2" showed the cast's return to Paradise following their filming hiatus. Unsurprisingly, both Jackson and Olympios chose not to reappear on the show this year.
To deal with the massive elephant in the room, host Chris Harrison and the entire remaining Paradise cast had a big ol' discussion about their decision to continue the show. Some statements packed a punch, while others definitely fell short. Keep reading to learn each and every defense the cast and crew gave to defend their now-controversial reality TV series.
