If you've been watching Taylor Swift's new video for "Look What You Made Me Do" on an endless loop, you may have some questions — like, say, if Swift was bathing in real diamonds during that soon-to-be iconic shot.
It turns out that not only was the bling the real deal, but the rocks were worth a lot more than you may have expected from a music video prop.
According to a source for Page Six, the diamonds used in the video for "Look What You Made Me Do" cost over $10 million dollars. That includes the diamonds Swift was wearing an the ones she was lounging in. No cubic zirconia in this tub.
But if you thought that Swift spent a Manhattan apartment's worth of money on diamonds, think again: Swift didn't actually shell out the cash to fill her tub with only the prettiest of things, but instead used her clout to score temporary freebies.
Page Six reports that the jewelry was on loan from designers, including Bachelor favorite Neil Lane, who told Page Six that Swift's team wanted an "over-the-top, glamorous look" for the video. Lane offered the "Blank Space" singer "unprecedented access" to his collection, which means that, no, these diamond loan-outs aren't something the average jewelry lover can score.
Of course, Swift's diamond bath came with controversy that extends far past the price of the diamonds. Some people thought that the "Out Of The Woods" songstress was referencing the fact that Kim Kardashian West was bound, gagged, and held at gunpoint in her Paris hotel room in October of 2016. Kardashian West was reportedly placed in the bathroom during the ordeal, when robbers stole an estimated $11 million dollars worth of her jewelry.
However, there is a less cruel explanation for this scene: During her performance of "Blank Space" at the Grammy Museum, Swift said the public sees her as perpetually "crying in her marble bathroom surrounded by pearls."
So yes, that bathtub shot is certainly one of the most-talked about in her already so talked about video, but we think it's safe to say that it's definitely the priciest shot.
