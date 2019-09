Of course, Swift's diamond bath came with controversy that extends far past the price of the diamonds. Some people thought that the "Out Of The Woods" songstress was referencing the fact that Kim Kardashian West was bound, gagged, and held at gunpoint in her Paris hotel room in October of 2016. Kardashian West was reportedly placed in the bathroom during the ordeal, when robbers stole an estimated $11 million dollars worth of her jewellery.