18 Times Demi Lovato Slayed The Red Carpet

What better way to celebrate Demi Lovato's birthday than with a look back at her beauty evolution — from her childhood career on the Disney Channel to today? Lovato is no stranger to the limelight and the demands of Hollywood, but on the verge of 24, the actor and singer is stronger than ever. She's found her voice, gained total confidence, and inspired the hell out of us.
Beauty-wise, she's done it all. With her ever-changing hair, signature lashes (soo long!), and bold lip looks, she inspires us when we're stuck in a rut and we're paying homage by taking a stroll down makeup memory lane.
Ahead, check out Demi’s transformation from a bright-eyed, bare-faced teen into a force to be reckoned with.