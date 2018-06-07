Story from Beauty

18 Times Demi Lovato Slayed The Red Carpet

Megan Decker
Photo: JB Lacroix/WireImage.
Demi Lovato is no stranger to the limelight and the demands of Hollywood, but on the verge of 26, the actor and singer is stronger than ever. She's found her voice, gained total confidence, and inspired the hell out of us.
Beauty-wise, she's done it all. With her ever-changing hair, signature lashes (soo long!), and bold lip looks, she inspires us when we're stuck in a rut, and we're paying homage by taking a stroll down makeup memory lane.
Ahead, check out Demi’s transformation from a bright-eyed, bare-faced teen into a force to be reckoned with.
