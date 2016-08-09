We love all the sides of Demi Lovato: Activist Demi, Confidence Coach Demi, Relationship Therapist Demi, and, of course, Carpool Karaoke Demi. But when it comes to beauty, On-Tour Demi takes the cake. Because when she's on the road, the singer switches up her hair and makeup game almost every single day. In the past week alone, Lovato has debuted a happy new tattoo, throwback extensions, and, now, a fresh color change.
She took to Snapchat today to show off a light-ombré shade that happens to look pretty magical with that butterfly-crown filter. The summery style nods at the mermaid hair we love in a subtle, earth-toned way.
At the rate Lovato’s going, we wouldn’t be surprised if she debuts another makeover between tonight’s show in Denver and her next performance in Salt Lake City. After all, she does have a 24-hour break in-between. We’ll keep an eye on her social channels, but if you lucky concertgoers get the first peek at her next switch-up, do us a solid and send us pics from the frontline.
