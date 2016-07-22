Demi Lovato and Nick Jonas may be on tour together, but it seems that one of them is in charge.
In a new interview with Billboard, the duo got to talking about their respective exes, and Lovato threw some serious shade Olivia Culpo's way.
"I go, 'Honestly, I didn't like her anyway,'" Lovato explained, referencing the youngest Jo-Bro's 2015 breakup with the model. "It's not because she's mean or anything, but he has such a great sense of humor and I want him to be with someone that makes him laugh. I can tell if something's up because he'll close off."
Despite his best pal not mincing her words, Jonas seems to agree. The singer admitted that Lovato is "the third person I call — my dad, Joe, then Demi. She was just like, 'Just go, create, and be free.'"
So what's the real reason Demi told Nick to ditch Culpo?
"Listen, even when he was in a relationship, I was like, 'Get out of that. You could fuck anybody that you want right now, so have fun and do that.' He's a guy in his 20s, and he's famous, and he likes to have a lot of fun."
So there you have it. When pressed about her own romantic habits of late, Lovato stuck to the same advice she gave her tour mate, saying, "It's not on my mind, but I welcome anything. I'll have fun, but a relationship...I don't want that for a long time."
