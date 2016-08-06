It's been over eight years since Camp Rock debuted, but the show still lives on in many of the actors' minds. And, apparently, their hair. On Friday night, Demi Lovato gave us a blast from the past by resurrecting the long locks she sported in the Disney Channel original movie.
She didn't give it away immediately, though. She kept us guessing with a picture of her hair and an emoji of a woman showing off a new haircut on Snapchat. Then, she gave us this:
Her hair looks just as good long as it does right above her shoulders. And the beauty of extensions is that she doesn't have to choose one or the other. She can alternate between her current pop-star self and her old Disney-Channel self as she wishes, which is great for us, because we love both.
