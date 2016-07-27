It's too late to enroll in Camp Rock, but Joe Jonas and Demi Lovato are revisiting the magic of the Disney Channel movie. During a Future Now Tour stop in Washington, D.C., Jonas made a special guest appearance to perform some throwbacks from the beloved DCOM.
When Jonas took the stage, he performed "Gotta Find You." Lovato channeled her inner Mitchie Torres to perform “This Is Me” — with co-headliner Nick Jonas on guitar — according to MTV.
Fans shared videos of the three stars on stage and reminisced about the 2008 made-for-TV movie.
Demi Lovato and Joe Jonas performing 'This Is Me / Gotta Find You' last night. #FutureNowWashington pic.twitter.com/2Apqg4GD4l— Music News & Facts (@musicnews_facts) July 27, 2016
So, just in case you're a little rusty on your Camp Rock, here's a refresher on the original track: Joe Jonas played Shane Gray and Lovato created Mitchie Torres. The pair dated for about a month, according to a revealing essay Jonas wrote about that time in his life.
Okay, this is bringing back all the feels of being a tween and, you know, liking liking someone.
Bless you guys for bringing back those beautiful memories @nickjonas @joejonas @ddlovato 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 #FutureNowWashington pic.twitter.com/H5wanOKRPf— Nick Jonas Fandom (@NickJonasFandom) July 27, 2016
