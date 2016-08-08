Demi Lovato's New Tattoo Is Guaranteed To Make You Smile

Demi Lovato is a woman who knows her way around a tattoo parlor. The singer has close to 30 designs decorating her body, and in an intimate interview with us earlier this year, she revealed the meaning behind some of the ink. And it looks like she isn't hopping off the tat train anytime soon: Over the weekend, she revealed a new piece of fingertip art that's guaranteed to make you happy.
In an Instagram video posted yesterday, Lovato gives us the finger — in a nice way! — to show off the smiley face inked on it. Why? "Cause life's too short not to tattoo your pinky 😂," she captioned the post.
Lovato has openly talked about her body and confidence issues in the past and has become something of a poster child for body positivity and self-love. This latest tattoo seems like a small reminder to herself — and those she encounters — to keep on truckin' despite what life might throw at you. It's a positive message we're totally on board with here at Refinery29.
