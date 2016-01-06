To Feel Confident, Demi Lovato Gets Naked

Demi Lovato is known for her body positivity almost as much as she's celebrated for her pop hits. Having battled an eating disorder herself, she's been an outspoken advocate for women loving their bodies. So it makes sense it's not a particular outfit, but her own skin that makes her the most comfortable.
As Lovato recently explained to People, "I feel the most beautiful when I’m naked. Just completely stripped down, completely organic, me. That’s when I feel the most confident, because that’s the most natural state that I could possibly get in.”
Still, being happy with her body on its own doesn't mean she doesn't like playing around with clothes and makeup. In fact, Lovato is launching her own cosmetics line with NYC New York Color, called Lovatics. But for Lovato, makeup is something extra, not an essential. As the singer told People, when she's out with boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama, she's perfectly comfortable skipping makeup altogether.
Advertisement