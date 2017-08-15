Halsey Talks About Her Miscarriage and Planned Parenthood, And We Love Her Even More

Halsey is a pop star who is not afraid to be real as hell. The "Now or Never" singer is Playboy's newest cover star, and in a stunningly candid interview, she answers all the questions we've been dying to know about: mainly, bros on Twitter.
"I love watching frat bros tweet me things like 'You’re the hottest woman. You’re my celebrity crush.' And I’m judging them back, like 'You are not a dude I’d think would find me hot. By any means,'" she explained.
She also goes on to discuss her miscarriage, which occurred in 2015 while she was tour. She famously performed in Chicago while bleeding, and afterwards she says she went straight to Planned Parenthood. "Other people have controlled this negative narrative that it’s a low-income place, this place in the ghetto, this place for abortions, this place where drug users go, this place where 'slutty' girls go—I say 'slutty' in quotes because I’m rolling my eyes at it," she said. "But it’s a doctor’s office. I can afford some of the best health care in the fucking world and I still went there, because I trust it." And she's right — the narrative around Planned Parenthood is incredibly negative, and the political fight around the health care provider is marred with untruths and threats of defunding.
Halsey even adds that she donated $100,00 of her own money to Planned Parenthood. In true Halsey fashion, she even slams the impersonal corporate shell nature of celebrity donations, saying, "Whenever celebrities say they’re donating money, they never really are; it’s a company. No. I charged it to my personal Amex card." When asked why she chose to donate to Planned Parenthood and not a different kind of organisation, she explains that she's "got to fight one battle at a time."
Her ascent to super stardom has not been easy, though it came very fast. Acknowledging that her collaboration song "Closer" with the Chainsmokers is what earned her so much fame, she candidly notes that she"got successful so quickly. I blinked, and a couple months later I was performing on national television. There was zero time to get adjusted." Her initial fans, however, were loyal, and she notes that when people called her "the ‘backseat of your Rover’ girl," her fans stepped up and said, "No, the girl I’ve loved for three years and sings about mental health and self-love.”
