This post was originally published on March 28, 2016.
You likely don't want the ring you'll be wearing every day, forever, to be considered "trendy." The word, after all, implies that its stylishness has an expiration date and its lifespan is limited. Your engagement ring needs to be something you'll love as much 20 years from now as the day you received it, which probably explains why so many brides play it safe, opting for classic cuts and details.
But if you're wildly indecisive or overwhelmed by the sheer volume of options available, getting informed on the styles du jour could actually help narrow down your search for "the one" while helping you find a ring that feels both unique and timeless.
Even if saying "I do" isn't in your near future, the trends ahead are about to be clogging your Instagram feed and Facebook timeline. With the help of diamond expert and jewelry designer Neil Lane, we're calling the looks that are sure to be huge into this year, and the kinds of bling we're banking on seeing everywhere.
