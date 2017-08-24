Brooklyn Beckham has officially left the bird's nest. The young celebrity just moved into his college dorm with dad, David Beckham, in tow. Both David and Victoria Beckham shared their excitement and grief on Instagram, but David Beckham's a little more cringe-worthy.
This is the same guy who tags every single one of his children in a photo and proudly posted a picture of his Lego Walt Disney World Castle set. He's a total dad. So, it's only right and proper that his farewell post for Brooklyn is an awkward selfie.
"Exciting times and hard work coming for this little man. Proud of you bust," the former soccer star wrote before tagging his son and wife.
The photo, taken in the middle of an intersection in New York City, is a testament to David Beckham's true form: the Ultimate Dad. If we didn't know better, we wouldn't recognize the man in the flat-brimmed cap as famous soccer player and model David Beckham. That's just someone's father. Jokes aside, the Beckham's utter joy at their first born's venture into the real world is just the inspiration we needed.
Victoria Beckham got a little sentimental in her good-bye, saying "We are all so proud of you Brooklyn. Amazing A level results and off to college. We love you so much and will miss you."
She also added the hashtags "#yesiamcrying" and "#emotional" as if we wouldn't immediately excuse her tears. This is a big moment! Cry away!
Blur, tears, and front facing camera action shots aside, the Beckhams all still look amazing in each of these photos. Just when you think they're a normal family, their faces put you right back in your place.
Brooklyn Beckham must feel so lucky to have such awesome parents by his side. He's so going to miss their Instagram antics while he's away at school.
