It's safe to say Brooklyn Beckham has a close bond with his father, David Beckham, but this photo posted by the soccer superstar proves they're practically the same person. Discovered by BuzzFeed, the picture was posted earlier on Monday and shows a young David Beckham holding a trophy with his grandmother. The post is in honor of her birthday, and while that's reason enough to celebrate, fans are freaking out thanks to the startling similarity between teenage David Beckham and present-day Brooklyn.
"Happy Birthday to one of the most amazing mums and Grandma anyone could wish for," the father of four captioned the photo. "Thank you for always being the person you are.. We love you and appreciate everything you do for us."
Too cute. But now, look closer.
That's basically Brooklyn Beckham, right? I mean, just look at this:
Or this:
Or better yet, this:
There's some sort of father-son time-traveling thing happening here, and I'm all about it.
When the two aren't busy freaking everyone out, they're going on cute outings together, including the premiere of Guy Ritchie's King Arthur: Legend of the Sword. The duo was spotted on the red carpet, with Brooklyn cheering on his father, who has a small role in the film.
Lest you were worried, it's not just Brooklyn and David who have a great relationship. The 18-year-old also teamed up with his mother back in October to visit Kenya and raise awareness about childhood poverty.
On his own, Brooklyn has been working on a book of his photography, which comes out on the 29th of June in England, and August 1 across the pond. Maybe after that he'll finally address this time-traveling mystery.
