This May Be The Cutest Beckham Family Picture Yet

When the Beckham kids grow up, they'll seriously have the world's best family photos to look back on. Victoria Beckham has captured yet another heartwarming moment, and lucky for us, she posted it on Instagram Monday. "I think they love him! We [heart] you @davidbeckham X VB," she wrote. Based on the way all the kids are crowding around their dad, it's obvious they do. Both parents are super close with their children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper. "I get physically ill when I have to leave the kids now," David told GQ last year. Fortunately, he always has at least one of them with him — in a way. Harper, the baby of the family, designed her dad's tattoo. The parents will also definitely want to add pictures of their recent trip to the Maldives to any photo albums they're compiling. But from the looks of their latest picture, they have plenty of fun together right at home.
