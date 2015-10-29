Victoria and David Beckham are always at the bleeding edge of art, culture, and fashion. So when David got a tattoo that evokes the classic museum-goer’s refrain, “My four-year-old could have done that!” it might come as a surprise that yes, his four-year-old actually did do that.
Mr. Posh Spice showed off his new ink — a stick-figure woman designed by Harper Beckham — on wife Victoria’s Instagram. “Harper is a true little artist x x vb ️,” she wrote.
The tattoo joins David’s neck tattoos — they read “Pretty Lady” and “Harper” in script — in paying tribute to his daughter. If we told you that a guy had multiple daughter tribute tattoos, you would probably be more likely to think ex-con than international sex god, but such is the world we live in.
David took the plunge, but all of us might not be so ready. If you want to put your daughter’s art on your body but don’t know if it’s forever, try Momentary Ink. The Philadelphia-based startup creates temporary tattoos that mimic the look and feel of real ink. Their tats can last between three and 10 days, just about the attention span of a four-year-old.
So, if your child isn’t as talented as Harper, or if your job isn’t as permissive as being a model and designer for H&M, you might think about going that route.
