David Beckham continued his bid for Father of the Century during a recent conversation with GQ. The former soccer star and husband to fashion mogul Victoria Beckham told the mag that his devotion to his children often manifests in extreme anxiety when they are not near.
"I get physically ill when I have to leave the kids now," the 40-year-old confessed, adding that while he's hanging at home with the family, you're likely to find him watching Frozen with 4-year-old Harper.
Other milestones in Beckham's campaign to become the best dad ever include this adorable message he left for Harper last year on her birthday, as well as the tattoo of her stick figure art he had inked on his wrist. Other awesome dad moments include social media tributes to son Brooklyn. (For a full listing of Beckham's notable paternal moments, see his record.)
Beckham is also in the running for Husband of the Millennium. He seems to be ranking high among his most important constituents.
He does, however, have a formidable opponent across all categories. Ryan Reynolds is holding his own when it comes to being crowned the best dad and partner. Last year, Reynolds beat out Beckham in People's Sexiest Man Alive issue, taking home the gold. It is still too soon to say where either man will fall on this year's list.
"I get physically ill when I have to leave the kids now," the 40-year-old confessed, adding that while he's hanging at home with the family, you're likely to find him watching Frozen with 4-year-old Harper.
Other milestones in Beckham's campaign to become the best dad ever include this adorable message he left for Harper last year on her birthday, as well as the tattoo of her stick figure art he had inked on his wrist. Other awesome dad moments include social media tributes to son Brooklyn. (For a full listing of Beckham's notable paternal moments, see his record.)
Beckham is also in the running for Husband of the Millennium. He seems to be ranking high among his most important constituents.
He does, however, have a formidable opponent across all categories. Ryan Reynolds is holding his own when it comes to being crowned the best dad and partner. Last year, Reynolds beat out Beckham in People's Sexiest Man Alive issue, taking home the gold. It is still too soon to say where either man will fall on this year's list.
Advertisement